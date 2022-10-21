Taking Our Country Back

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Overhyped And Underperforming
* 2008 was a rough time for America.
* Great Recession decimated our economy.
* Obama promised hope and change, but failed to deliver.
* Tea Party rose out of his failures — or malevolent successes?
* Is history repeating itself in 2022?
* AOC has got to go: she fails to deliver for her constituents; has done nothing in Congress.
* Parents are reclaiming education.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 20 October 2022