Taking Our Country Back
Son of the Republic
Overhyped And Underperforming

* 2008 was a rough time for America.

* Great Recession decimated our economy.

* Obama promised hope and change, but failed to deliver.

* Tea Party rose out of his failures — or malevolent successes?

* Is history repeating itself in 2022?

* AOC has got to go: she fails to deliver for her constituents; has done nothing in Congress.

* Parents are reclaiming education.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 20 October 2022

barack obamasocialismjesse wattersliberalismaocwar hawkalexandria ocasio-cortezwarmongeridiocracypopulismprogressivismleftismideologyradicalismtea partyoccasional cortexsandy cortez

