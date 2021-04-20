© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Covid Rollout Crashes And Burns
Follow
3
Share
Report
500 views • April 20, 2021
The media is clamped down tight on why Denmark's top health official Tanja Erichsen who suddenly fainted during a press conference halting the use of the Astrazeneca vaccine during an uptick of severe side effect injuries due to blood clotting. Whether the fainting was a result of nerves or the vaccine is moot, as the public perception was once again permanently damaged.
And that is where the entire public rollout of the Covid Lockdown and Vaccine Confusion has gone. Driven into a place of overwhelming suspicion among the 77% of Americans who are still not vaccinated and many of which have zero expectations of ever taking the jab. While the truth slowly seeps out as it did when Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory who retired from the pharmaceutical giant with “the most senior research position” in his field, spoke with LifeSiteNews.
He addressed the “demonstrably false” propaganda from governments in response to COVID-19, including the manufactured “lie” of dangerous variants, the totalitarian potential for “vaccine passports,” and the strong possibility we are dealing with a “conspiracy” which could lead to something far beyond the carnage experienced in the wars and massacres of the 20th century.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607bcafd6a98d72df74d68f7
And that is where the entire public rollout of the Covid Lockdown and Vaccine Confusion has gone. Driven into a place of overwhelming suspicion among the 77% of Americans who are still not vaccinated and many of which have zero expectations of ever taking the jab. While the truth slowly seeps out as it did when Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory who retired from the pharmaceutical giant with “the most senior research position” in his field, spoke with LifeSiteNews.
He addressed the “demonstrably false” propaganda from governments in response to COVID-19, including the manufactured “lie” of dangerous variants, the totalitarian potential for “vaccine passports,” and the strong possibility we are dealing with a “conspiracy” which could lead to something far beyond the carnage experienced in the wars and massacres of the 20th century.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607bcafd6a98d72df74d68f7
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.