The Covid Rollout Crashes And Burns

The media is clamped down tight on why Denmark's top health official Tanja Erichsen who suddenly fainted during a press conference halting the use of the Astrazeneca vaccine during an uptick of severe side effect injuries due to blood clotting. Whether the fainting was a result of nerves or the vaccine is moot, as the public perception was once again permanently damaged.And that is where the entire public rollout of the Covid Lockdown and Vaccine Confusion has gone. Driven into a place of overwhelming suspicion among the 77% of Americans who are still not vaccinated and many of which have zero expectations of ever taking the jab. While the truth slowly seeps out as it did when Pfizer’s former Vice President and Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory who retired from the pharmaceutical giant with “the most senior research position” in his field, spoke with LifeSiteNews.He addressed the “demonstrably false” propaganda from governments in response to COVID-19, including the manufactured “lie” of dangerous variants, the totalitarian potential for “vaccine passports,” and the strong possibility we are dealing with a “conspiracy” which could lead to something far beyond the carnage experienced in the wars and massacres of the 20th century.