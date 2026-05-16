People did not die from Covid, they were murdered using hospital protocols, says Kimberly Overton RN

People did not die from a disease. People did not die from a virus. People were murdered using hospital protocols, then they claimed these people died from COVID-19, says Kimberly Overton, RN.

"These patients, they didn't die from a disease [COVID-19]."

"They didn't die from a virus."

"These patients died in a hospital holocaust. [They were murdered.]"

"I'm a registered nurse."

"My background is in critical care, and I worked throughout the pandemic in the ICU directly caring for COVID patients."

"After 18 months of chaos, I left the bedside because I could not watch one more of my patients needlessly die due to deadly hospital protocols and the denial of life-saving medications."

"They were telling us that COVID was killing all of our patients, but I contend that this was not the case at all."

"But instead it was the complete and total medical mismanagement of COVID that was killing them."

"If patients were dying of the virus itself, then why were we not pulling bodies from homes and off of the streets en masse?"

"The reality is that patients, they're not dying at home."

"They're not dying on our streets."

"They are dying in our hospitals, and it is time that we start asking ourselves why."

"These patients, they didn't die from a disease."

"They didn't die from a virus."

"These patients died in a hospital holocaust and this shamelessly corrupt system used its well-intentioned nurses to carry out their sinister plan."

"The ventilators, they're the new gas chambers."

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Credit to all the people on X and on Bitchute and Rumble who posted this video clip.

Kimberly Overton, BSN, RN, Critical Care RN | Truth Tour San Diego | June 24, 2023.

Kimberly Overton is Founder of Nurse Freedom Network & Remnant Nursing, and Host on Nurses Out Loud.

The full 19-minute video clip is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v2xfns8-truth-tour-san-diego-kimberly-overton.html

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