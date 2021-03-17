Coronavirus Vaccines May Lead to Greater Death Rate, Preliminary Animal Studies Show.

With the U.S. government or rather Pharma, calling a coronavirus vaccine to be fast-tracked for production, we may see more deaths from coronavirus because of the vaccine.So far the animal studies conducted are showing that the vaccine causes a "hypersensitivity" priming effect on the immune system of the vaccine thus altering natural immune responses to the virus when the animals or individual is or would be exposed to the virus. Simply put the vaccine alters the immune system to make exposure to the virus cause serious tissue damage!This major mistake was already seen in infants with the RSV vaccine in the 1960s.By fast-tracking the vaccine with improper "safety studies" we may very well see more deaths in those who are given the vaccine.Time will tell...Thanks for watching this short clip! To hear the full video click the link below! Make sure to share the truth.Full-length video:Discussing the Coronavirus- Part 2*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.