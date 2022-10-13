Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🔥🔥🔥 "What Are They Hiding!!": MEP Cristian Terhes (Romania) EXPLODES on Pfizer's CEO
98 views
channel image
What is happening
Published a month ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970


Chief Nerd Published October 12, 2022



"The excess mortality rate all across European Union went up 16% more than the average of 2016-2019. Now if you look on the map here...the countries with the highest vaccination rate have now the highest mortality rate. So obviously we ask, is there a connection??"

Full Meeting: https://rumble.com/v1nokig-six-members-of-european-parliament-call-out-pfizers-albert-bourla-for-hidin.htm


Keywords
childrenlieseudeathstrialmandatorybioweaponpassportromaniaexplodesmodernadigital idinjectioncovid vaccinemrnakill shotpfizer ceowhat are they hidingdocument black outmep cristian terheschief nerd

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket