🔥🔥🔥 "What Are They Hiding!!": MEP Cristian Terhes (Romania) EXPLODES on Pfizer's CEO

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Chief Nerd Published October 12, 2022
"The excess mortality rate all across European Union went up 16% more than the average of 2016-2019. Now if you look on the map here...the countries with the highest vaccination rate have now the highest mortality rate. So obviously we ask, is there a connection??"
Full Meeting: https://rumble.com/v1nokig-six-members-of-european-parliament-call-out-pfizers-albert-bourla-for-hidin.htm