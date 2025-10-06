BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Unsolved Mysteries Cause Worldwide Chaos (Rabbit Hole Series)
Proforce
Proforce
39 followers
0
71 views • 2 days ago

Planet Maldek | The Classified Truth About Mars' Origin (STRIPPED)

Evidence suggests a massive world called Maldek once existed between Mars and Jupiter. This planet had a large moon that orbited it for millions of years—a moon with oceans, atmosphere, and possibly even life. When Maldek was destroyed in an ancient catastrophe, its moon was hurled into a new orbit around the sun. Today, we call that moon Mars.

This explains Mars' strange features: why half the planet looks completely different from the other half, why it has tidal bulges like a moon, and why nuclear isotopes in the soil match signatures from atomic weapons. The same pattern of destruction that claimed Mars and Venus may be heading for Earth.

Government scientists have hidden the evidence for decades. But the truth is written in planetary scars, ancient monuments, and mathematical patterns that reveal the violent history of our solar system.

Keywords
deeprabbithole
