To avoid the Transhumanism SOUL TRAP you must remember this! (Recorded 2017)

QUESTION - Why do Transhumanists and Luciferians seek to change Human DNA and to modify the Human body (or augment / hybridise the body with technology), or even create a completly new "artificial" body for you?

ANSWER - To separate you from GOD and to trap you in this lower dimension / kingdom of Earth.

In Spiritual warfare it is critical that you recognise that your body is not 'you' - your body is simply a vessel for 'you' (your Soul) in this dimension / realm / kingdom which you are only visiting for a short time (when measured against the timeline of infinity).

A very important aspect of understanding the Human Soul is the recognition of that the Soul is inter-dimentional and imortal. Your Soul has a unique frequency which is 'recieved' by your DNA and then you (your real spiritual self) are 'downloaded' or 'tethered' to your body (vessel in this dimension) for the life time of the body. Modern Transhumanists refer to the "Soul" as "Consciousness". Do not fall for thier deception - The Soul is something much greater! Traps are being, and already have been set to de-tether Souls from bodies under the 'promise' to preseve life / existance in this dimension / lower kingdom by storing / downloading / transfering "consciousness".

It is VERY important to comprehend these things as such knowledge will help to protect you from falling into Satans Transhumanist 'Soul Trap' when the time eventually comes. The video is part of a series made on subjects related to Spiritual Warfare and is certainly one of the deepest videos Stan has produced.

I am happy to repost it on this channel. (This recording was originally Posted on Stans "Here To Talk" Channel in 2017 and is in effect a short summary of a highly esoteric article written by "Thought Uncubed" - Stans pen name - back in 2015). This video was also reposted back in 2019 on the YouTube channel "The Underclass Guy Reposted".

