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Mandate Showdown: RCMP Prepare to Tow Away Convoy Trucks
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432 views • February 01, 2022
Canada’s Freedom Convoy is continuing to shut down the country’s border crossing to the USA. Truckers say they are not going home until the vaccine mandate is rescinded. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have moved officers and equipment to the scene. The RCMP said it is prepared to tow away the trucks. A showdown may be brewing.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/1/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/1/22
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