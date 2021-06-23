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POP-UP CLINIC OFFERS KIDS FREE ICE CREAM TO GET CVD JAB
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30 views • June 23, 2021
Children in Canada as young as 12 are being given free ice cream to take Pfizer's experimental mRNA therapy "vaccine," with no parental permission required.
Throngs of police were filmed guarding one site from outraged parents at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto:
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62257
Throngs of police were filmed guarding one site from outraged parents at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto:
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62257
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