Information For Families Of Loved Ones That Follow Jonathan Kleck

Links for help and information on cults:
https://cultrecovery101.com/recovery-links/
https://www.gotquestions.org/toxic-cult.html
https://www.cultwatch.com/how-to-help-friends-family.html
https://christianitybeliefs.org/end-times-deceptions/jonathan-kleck-is-a-false-prophecy-teacher/
If you personally have links that are not listed here that could help someone please feel free to post them in the comment section.
If you need immediate help call your local police department.
