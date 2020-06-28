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Jewish store owner speaks about Shavuot Riots and Pogrom in Los Angeles 30 May 2020
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49 views • June 28, 2020
Los Angeles store owner Jonathan Friedman spoke to Arutz Sheva about the riots in the Los Angeles, California, Fairfax district community that destroyed his place of business on 30 May 2020 during the Black Lives Matters Shavuot Riots/Pogrom.
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