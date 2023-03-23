What is the MARK of the BEAST, what will it look like #beast #mark #666 #wrathofGod #endtimes #chip

Insight into the mark of the Beast, how we are able to identify it, and when will it be enforced.





Revelation 13:11-18.





11 And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.





12 And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.





13 And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men,





14 And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.





15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.





16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:





17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.





18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.









Background of the False Prophet - brief commentary.

Rev 13:11 And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.





I BEHELD ANOTHER BEAST COMING UP OUT OF THE EARTH - John sees another Beast coming up, after he had earlier seen a Beast coming out of the sea (Rev. 13:1). This Beast (Rev. 13:11) is the Fallen Angel who ascended out of the Bottomless pit, who ascended after the 5th Trumpet was blown (Rev. 9:11; Rev. 11:7). He is known as Abaddon, Apollyon, Beast from bottomless pit, the one who had 2 horns like a lamb (Rev. 9:11; Rev. 13:11). This Beast is not the reigning Beast but the reigning Beast’s helper, friend. The Dragon empowers a man who is the reigning Beast (Rev. 13:8) so either this Abaddon empowers a man who is the False Prophet or is the False Prophet himself (Rev. 16:13; Rev. 19:20). Personally believe based on the text “coming up out of the earth” it is the one and same Abaddon who war against and kills the 2 Witnesses (Rev. 11:7). In addition, he is thrown alive with the reigning Beast into the Lake of Fire (Rev. 19:20). The scripture says that it is accounted for all men to die once (Heb. 9:27), the reigning Beast was killed (Dan. 7:11; Ezek. 39:4) but was resurrected in an immortal body to be thrown alive into the Lake of Fire (Rev. 19:20). However, nothing said about Abaddon (the False Prophet) dying which but thrown alive into the Lake of Fire, which would be another indication that he is a supernatural being, a fallen angel.





HE HAD TWO HORNS LIKE A LAMB – This Beast has 2 Horns (2 people) that help him. These 2 people don’t have crowns (kingly authority) like the 10 Horns with 10 Crowns on the Beast (Rev. 13:1). However, they have some kind of religious authority to help this Beast, the False Prophet (Rev. 16:13; Rev. 13:13; Rev. 13:16-17; Rev. 19:20). They will be seen as humble “like a lamb" but inwardly they are wolves (Matt. 7:15). These will be accompanying the False Prophet. They would potentially be high-level officials in some religious order (clergy/Papacy/Islamic).





HE SPAKE AS A DRAGON – This Beast (False Prophet) spoke in the same manner as the Dragon, the one who let him out of the pit (Rev. 9:1). He would blaspheme God like the reigning Beast does (Rev. 13:5-6) and deceive the world (Rev. 13:14; Rev. 19:20) like the Dragon (Rev. 12:9).









