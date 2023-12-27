Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 27, 2023

Episode 2181 - Supreme Court rules on Covid mandates. Why is the population being decimated? Why are families dying together after the clot shot? Be careful with symbolism. What is lessor magic? 3 year olds being sent to trans clinic? WEF is an evil organization. Ten reasons why Jesus is always the big story. Will men swimmers ever be stopped from competing with women? Plus much more. High energy must listen show!
