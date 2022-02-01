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SOROS CALLS FOR REGIME CHANGE IN CHINA
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50 views • February 01, 2022
Good ol' George, vanguard protector of our healthy, open society. He's not like those murderous depopulation globalists of the New World Order. I mean, it's not like he's some billionaire eugenicist plotting the 4th Industrial Revolution and the transhumanist AI takeover of humanity. Go get'em Georgie boy!
RSTV - CHAOS IS NOT RANDOM **MEDIA\m/MILITIA**
https://missionpurposesynergy.com/blog/
https://mikerockstone.com/rockstone-tv/
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RSTV - CHAOS IS NOT RANDOM **MEDIA\m/MILITIA**
https://missionpurposesynergy.com/blog/
https://mikerockstone.com/rockstone-tv/
https://www.twitch.tv/mrockstone
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/en8yTgn2i4lL/
https://gettr.com/user/mrockstone
https://gab.com/ROCKSTONETV
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