How Catholicism Differs from True Christianity (Part 1)

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/ta-mcmahon-mike-gendron-part-1 More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Today and next week, we’ll be talking to Mike Gendron. Mike, along with his wife, Jane, have a ministry that addresses Roman Catholicism called Proclaiming the Gospel. He’s the author of Preparing for Eternity: Should We Trust God’s Word or Religious Traditions? Mike’s also one of the co-directors of a cooperative ministry titled Reaching Catholics for Christ. Mike, thanks for joining me today on Search the Scriptures 24/7.





Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall