How Catholicism Differs from True Christianity (Part 1)
Today and next week, we’ll be talking to Mike Gendron. Mike, along with his wife, Jane, have a ministry that addresses Roman Catholicism called Proclaiming the Gospel. He’s the author of Preparing for Eternity: Should We Trust God’s Word or Religious Traditions? Mike’s also one of the co-directors of a cooperative ministry titled Reaching Catholics for Christ. Mike, thanks for joining me today on Search the Scriptures 24/7.


