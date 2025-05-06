Sigint procedures and eo12333

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

SynBio R&D And The Psyops That Prevent You From Learning Anything Real

https://rumble.com/v6skksb-synbio-r-and-d-and-the-psyops-that-prevent-you-from-learning-anything-real.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/FactSheetEO12333RawSIGINTProcedures.pdf





https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.7F3CB460-3D6B-4752-8D5A-7A879DE76A1C:7





A radome is a weatherproof enclosure, typically dome-shaped, designed to protect radar antennas from the elements while allowing them to transmit and receive signals. It's constructed from materials that minimally attenuate electromagnetic radiation. Radomes also conceal antenna equipment from view and can be used to protect antennas from physical damage.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Radome





https://www.mdpi.com/2226-4310/10/11/927





An inhomogeneous radome is a radome (a protective enclosure for antennas) whose dielectric properties are not uniform throughout its structure. This variation in dielectric properties, often described by a permittivity profile variation (PPV), allows for better control over electromagnetic wave transmission and reflection, potentially leading to frequency-independent response and angular stability.

feeder satellite links

https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-71061-3_5





https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-031-27409-1_75?fromPaywallRec=true





https://users.ece.utexas.edu/~bevans/courses/rtdsp/handouts/PAMvsQAMHandout.pdf





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quadrature_amplitude_modulation





https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/sat.1333





TCP and UDP are both transmission protocols used to send data over a network, but they differ significantly in their approaches to reliability and speed. TCP is connection-oriented and reliable, ensuring ordered and error-checked data delivery, while UDP is connectionless and prioritizes speed, making it suitable for real-time applications where some data loss is acceptable

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Consultative_Committee_for_Space_Data_Systems





MF-TDMA (Multi-frequency Time-Division Multiple Access) is a hybrid channel access method that combines the strengths of both Frequency-Division Multiple Access (FDMA) and TDMA. It allows for efficient traffic streaming by allocating different frequency channels to multiple connections, and within each channel, employing TDMA to divide time into slots and assign them to different users. This approach is particularly favored in satellite communication systems for its flexibility in capacity allocation and efficient resource sharing

https://www.c4isrnet.com/global/europe/2025/02/13/survival-of-the-quickest-military-leaders-aim-to-unleash-control-ai/





https://www.eetasia.com/digital-twins-and-non-terrestrial-networks-applications-from-nasa-to-ukraine/





https://www.iitsec.org/-/media/sites/iitsec/agenda/2023/iitsec2023program_2specialevents_112223.pdf?download=1