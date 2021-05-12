© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tillverkningen av en masspsykos, kan förnuft återvända till en galen värld? Swedish Text, English Voice. ORIGINAL: The Manufacturing of a Mass Psychosis - Can Sanity Return to an Insane World?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • May 12, 2021
Swedish texted version of Academy of Ideas's The Manufacturing of a Mass Psychosis - Can Sanity Return to an Insane World?, 24 Apr 2021 at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdzW-S8MwbI, 510622 views 2021-05-09 15:15 UTC.
Masshysterin har avsiktligt skapats för politiska mål. Detta är ett av de grövsta tänkbara brotten.
Det finns även nyskrivna akademiska artiklar i ämnet, såsom International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, COVID-19 and the Political Economy of Mass Hysteria, https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/4/1376/pdf (410 KiB, 15 pages) "mass hysteria can be exacerbated and self-reinforcing when the negative information comes from an authoritative source, when the media are politicized, and social networks make the negative information omnipresent. We conclude that the negative long-term effects of mass hysteria are exacerbated by the size of the state." (That PDF.)
Den svenska textningen ligger även utlagd på http://blog.lege.net/?/420-Tillverkningen-av-en-masspsykos,-kan-foernuft-atervaenda-till-en-galen-vaerld.html
Masshysterin har avsiktligt skapats för politiska mål. Detta är ett av de grövsta tänkbara brotten.
Det finns även nyskrivna akademiska artiklar i ämnet, såsom International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, COVID-19 and the Political Economy of Mass Hysteria, https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/18/4/1376/pdf (410 KiB, 15 pages) "mass hysteria can be exacerbated and self-reinforcing when the negative information comes from an authoritative source, when the media are politicized, and social networks make the negative information omnipresent. We conclude that the negative long-term effects of mass hysteria are exacerbated by the size of the state." (That PDF.)
Den svenska textningen ligger även utlagd på http://blog.lege.net/?/420-Tillverkningen-av-en-masspsykos,-kan-foernuft-atervaenda-till-en-galen-vaerld.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.