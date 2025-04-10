BREAKING: Fed Preps $2T Bailout as Hedge Fund Trade Implodes

ITM Trading





Apr 9, 2025 ITM Trading Podcast

A $1.8 trillion hedge fund trade is collapsing and very few in the media are talking about it. As Treasury markets break and liquidity vanishes, the Fed is quietly preparing a multi-trillion-dollar bailout. But this isn’t just a Wall Street story. If you have savings, a 401(k), or rely on the strength of the dollar, this crisis could hit closer to home than you think—especially if the system turns to bail-ins to contain the fallout. Watch now to understand what’s unfolding and how it could impact your financial future.





