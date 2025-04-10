BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING: Fed Preps $2T Bailout as Hedge Fund Trade Implodes
474 views • 3 weeks ago

ITM Trading


Apr 9, 2025 ITM Trading Podcast

A $1.8 trillion hedge fund trade is collapsing and very few in the media are talking about it. As Treasury markets break and liquidity vanishes, the Fed is quietly preparing a multi-trillion-dollar bailout. But this isn’t just a Wall Street story. If you have savings, a 401(k), or rely on the strength of the dollar, this crisis could hit closer to home than you think—especially if the system turns to bail-ins to contain the fallout. Watch now to understand what’s unfolding and how it could impact your financial future.


📖 FREE RESOURCE: YOUR ULTIMATE DECISION-MAKING GUIDE ON GOLD AND SILVER: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g...


📞 Your Bank Balance Could Be the Next Backstop - As hedge funds unwind and banks absorb toxic debt, your deposits could be at risk. The bail-in framework is already in place—don’t wait to learn what that means for your savings. Speak with an expert and protect what’s yours today. https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtu... or call 866-351-4219.


📑 TO SEE SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/


👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US


🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 866-351-4219

🟩 Email us at [email protected]

🟩 Official Homepage http://www.itmtrading.com

🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading

🟩 ITM on X: / itmtrading

🟩 Taylor on X: https://x.com/taylorkenneyitm


Keywords
trade warsbreakingitm tradingtaylor kenneyfed preps 2t dollars bailouthedge fund trade implodes
