ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Wednesday 11/6/24 • TRUMP VICTORY - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

TRUMP VICTORY ANALYSIS! THE AMERICAN PEOPLE HAVE JUST WON THE BIGGEST BATTLE IN OUR HISTORY! BUT ALEX JONES WARNS THE DEEP STATE WILL STRIKE BACK! NOW, TRUMP MUST BE PROTECTED AT ALL COSTS IN THE NEXT 76 DAYS! TUNE IN & LEARN HOW WE CAN FINALLY WIN THE WAR AGAINST THE NWO!
Alex Jones is covering the news globalists DO NOT want you to hear!
