Touching Horse story: Horse named Major ran away from his new owners & walked back 10 km to his old home

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🐴 A bit of wholesome content: a horse that his owner had sold returned to him after a year.
The touching story happened in Ingushetia, Russia - a horse named Major ran away from his new owners and walked back 10 km (6 miles) to his old home.
Islam raised the horse from the age of one and a half and loved him very much, but they had to part due to financial difficulties. And then, a year later, Major suddenly appeared at the man's doorstep.
The story got a happy ending: Islam managed to collect 300 thousand rubles and bought his pet back.
(Ingushetia is a republic of Russia located in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe)