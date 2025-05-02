Touching Horse story: Horse named Major ran away from his new owners & walked back 10 km to his old home

🐴 A bit of wholesome content: a horse that his owner had sold returned to him after a year.

The touching story happened in Ingushetia, Russia - a horse named Major ran away from his new owners and walked back 10 km (6 miles) to his old home.

Islam raised the horse from the age of one and a half and loved him very much, but they had to part due to financial difficulties. And then, a year later, Major suddenly appeared at the man's doorstep.

The story got a happy ending: Islam managed to collect 300 thousand rubles and bought his pet back.

(Ingushetia is a republic of Russia located in the North Caucasus of Eastern Europe)