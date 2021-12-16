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Vaxxed Out: Why are European Footballers Collapsing?
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252 views • December 16, 2021
European professional athletes continue to collapse while playing sports. Most of them had suffered heart attacks or strokes. The American propaganda news networks and newspapers have given little attention to the growing number of European strong, healthy young athletes who have suffered heart issues in recent months.
The European propaganda news networks and newspapers have not linked the unusual ailments to Covid vaccines which are mandatory for professional athletes in Europe and America.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/16/21
The European propaganda news networks and newspapers have not linked the unusual ailments to Covid vaccines which are mandatory for professional athletes in Europe and America.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/16/21
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