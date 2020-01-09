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Trump has shown strength 'at the right times': Special Rep. for Iran
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1 view • January 09, 2020
Senior policy adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and special representative for Iran Brian Hook discusses Iran missile attacks targeting U.S. forces in Iraq and says Iran needs to meet our diplomacy with diplomacy, not military force.
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