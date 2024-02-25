Create New Account
RadioFlash - EMP or Cyber Event
GoneDark
The past week solar flare impact to American infrastructure has been much more than just AT&T cellular service.  Another Chinese weather balloon was also reported over the USA.  Another lunar eclipse is on deck for April 8th that cris-crosses the path of 2017.  Something is up and likely will be down.

