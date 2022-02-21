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The destruction of the results of the labors of Ashiata Shiemash
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11 views • February 21, 2022
The fourth and final instalment in this series (Chapter 28 The chief culprit in the destruction of all the Very Saintly Labors of Ashiata Shiemash)
Link to listen to the book from its beginning
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLFDUnyXjyikFihJCifA0Wwk6DcQjZKI0
List of some of the funkier words
Lentrohamsanin - chief culprit and eternal hasnamuss individual
Kashireitleer - buffalo hide used for inscribing wisdom (or "wisdom")
Toosidji - facilitator of conception
Nievia - country in Asia where these unfortunate events proceeded
Kronbookhon - town in Nievia
sacred Rascooarno - death of a being
Partkdolg duty - conscious-labors-and-intentional-sufferings
Link to listen to the book from its beginning
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLFDUnyXjyikFihJCifA0Wwk6DcQjZKI0
List of some of the funkier words
Lentrohamsanin - chief culprit and eternal hasnamuss individual
Kashireitleer - buffalo hide used for inscribing wisdom (or "wisdom")
Toosidji - facilitator of conception
Nievia - country in Asia where these unfortunate events proceeded
Kronbookhon - town in Nievia
sacred Rascooarno - death of a being
Partkdolg duty - conscious-labors-and-intentional-sufferings
Keywords
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