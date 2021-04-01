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Roger Stone Says Congressman Matt Gaetz Has Done Nothing Wrong, Must Go On Offense
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Roger Stone joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the offensive strategy Matt Gaetz must take to fight against the sex trafficking allegations he calls part of an "organized Criminal Extortion." https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6064c35934badb71927639e7
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