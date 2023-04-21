Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/antidepressants-and-mass-shootings-the-elephant-in-the-room/

Despite findings of increased suicide risks and homicidal ideation linked to antidepressants, the widely used drugs have been spared from the discussions around mass shootings. Is it time we reevaluate the national conversation along with the real history surrounding this class of drugs?



