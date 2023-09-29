The Kali Yuga Apocalyptic Financial and Economic Collapse is Here... New and Improved with Zombies!

Burn whole towns alive, lethally inject almost everyone with poison and destroy the economy. They will stop at nothing to continue harvesting kids. And, Janet Yellen confirms the US economy is FOOKED!





Game Changers | https://dollarvigilante.com/gamechangers

TCV Ordinals Summit | https://dollarvigilante.com/ordinals

Anarchapulco Feb 11-16 2024 | https://anarchapulco.com

Stem Cells at Regenamex in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico | https://regenamex.com

Non Conformist Series: Freedom Begins At Home | https://anarchapulco.com/freedom/

Get on the VIC waiting list launching soon! | https://dollarvigilante.com/vic

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Rafael LaVerde’s "Bitcoin Vs. Artificial Intelligence: The Battle No One is Talking About" Free Seminar | http://dollarvigilante.com/ai

Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilanteofficial

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Game Changers: https://dollarvigilante.com/gamechangers





Ordinals: https://dollarvigilante.com/ordinals





Anarchapulco Feb 11-16 2024: https://anarchapulco.com





Stem Cells at Regenamex in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico: https://regenamex.com





Vigilante Music: https://vigilante.tv/c/truthmusic/videos





Truth Resonates: https://odysee.com/@theTruthResonates:6





Intro vid: Dr. McHonk Honk - Know Your Enemy: https://twitter.com/TheEyes2022/status/1706278765280497801





EUROPA: THE LAST BATTLE - ALL 10 PARTS - COMPLETE DOCUMENTARY / FILM AND FINAL VERSION (2020) HD:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/H3j90XMIfidR





Marina Abramovic asked to be ambassador to Ukraine:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2023/09/22/zelensky-asks-marina-abramovic-ambassador-ukraine/





https://x.com/greg_price11/status/1704921475398951022





Border Patrol chief vs.border patrol agents: https://t.me/c/1264095585/33433





The people are waking up: UN Secretary-General Admits New World Order Is Failing, Agenda 2030 'In Peril' - The People's Voice: https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/un-secretary-general-admits-new-world-order-is-failing-agenda-2030-in-peril/





Chickens won’t eat Beyond Meat (1 min 34 seconds): https://t.me/c/1264095585/33438



