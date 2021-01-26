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THE FALKLAND ISLANDS POPULATION 3500 WILL RECEIVE THE OXFORD JAB
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40 views • January 26, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DmeHU2r5aO7G/
wakingthefuture: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakingthefuture/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ywA1hDhlif7c/
The Falklands has a small population and their government is looking to "vaccinate" them all it seems! Let's dig in and remember to keep an eye on this one as they have a small population and this could be devastating to them!
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/DmeHU2r5aO7G/
Just think, no PCR Testing (suspect Accuracy), no one the wiser but (if there was any threat which I doubt) it all goes away, Alternatively now the Islanders are facing certain deaths and adverse reactions. Okay, so if there is no mandate and no coercion, and you take the poison jab on your own choice, who cares. Well people like me who is having to endure a loss of livelihood from lockdown nonsense and the stupidity all these people have encouraged..
wakingthefuture: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wakingthefuture/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ywA1hDhlif7c/
The Falklands has a small population and their government is looking to "vaccinate" them all it seems! Let's dig in and remember to keep an eye on this one as they have a small population and this could be devastating to them!
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DmeHU2r5aO7G/
Just think, no PCR Testing (suspect Accuracy), no one the wiser but (if there was any threat which I doubt) it all goes away, Alternatively now the Islanders are facing certain deaths and adverse reactions. Okay, so if there is no mandate and no coercion, and you take the poison jab on your own choice, who cares. Well people like me who is having to endure a loss of livelihood from lockdown nonsense and the stupidity all these people have encouraged..
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