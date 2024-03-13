Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pt 1 KING JAMES BIBLE CONFERENCE 2024 in OKLAHOMA with Robert Breaker
channel image
Robertbreaker
221 Subscribers
12 views
Published Yesterday

March 3rd-6th, I preached the second annual King James Bible Seminar at Blessed Hope Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. This is PART ONE! It shows how GOD works through the number 7, just as he promised in Ps. 12:6,7!

FOR OTHER PARTS, COPY AND PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO YOUR BROWSER

PART ONE: https://www.brighteon.com/6b79c191-1b2b-4e53-aca4-53d1e475a5bf

PART TWO: https://www.brighteon.com/7e1bdb79-72f3-4271-beca-1fb223bfda86

PART THREE: https://www.brighteon.com/ad155662-e372-4669-a5c1-f985cfaf02c3

PART FOUR: https://www.brighteon.com/37105169-ca1f-468a-84d9-03d1408da8df

PART FIVE: https://www.brighteon.com/163fe582-ff82-45ca-b3e3-f78e1d5b34c1

FULL LENGTH VIDEO: https://www.brighteon.com/84b0110f-a52c-4fc7-839e-df79ec29ebb0

FULL LENGTH VIDEO ON YOUTUBE: https://youtu.be/2gCZ4oPPNQA


Keywords
biblejamesconferencerobertpreservationkingbreaker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket