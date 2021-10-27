This is Where I Get All My Garden Supplies | Tour of LOTUS Farm and Garden

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▶️Garden Seed (True Leaf): https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
▶️Micro seed/supplies: https://bit.ly/3mK2a5h
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#lotus #garden #westernnc
I regularly feature products from LOTUS (Living Only Through Urban Sustainability) Farm and Garden in Asheville, NC in my videos. They are a family owned small shop in West Asheville that now has two other locations in Greenville, SC and Johnson City, TN.
https://lotusfarmandgarden.com
Some people drive 2 hours to see them because of the specialization of products they carry (like Dramm 1000 hole watering wands):
-Homesteading Supplies
-Organic & Non-GMO Animal Feed (New Country Organics and Sunrise)
-Soil Amendments
-Growing Media (Perlite, Vermiculite, Rice Hulls, Hydroton)
-Hydroponic Equipment
-Aquaponic Equipment
-Liquid Nutrition
-Garden Supplies
-MICROGREENS SUPPLIES
Most important, these guys have a vast breadth of knowledge in all manner of growing. You basically get free consultation information just by chatting with them.
Whenever I am turning over a garden bed and adding some trace minerals, fertilizer, or compost, this is where I go.
They have all the necessary equipment to start your own microgreen operation, minus the shelving unit.
If you are anywhere in the Western NC, Eastern TN, Northern GA, or Southern VA area, tell them you found them from Cultivated Change (or Alex Corey) and get
10% OFF YOU FIRST PURCHASE OF COMPOST/SOILS (and if they get to know you, they just start giving you random discounts ;)
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▶️WNC Resources for Your Gardening Needs:
LOTUS Farm & Garden: https://bit.ly/3jmGNa7
Sow True Seed: https://bit.ly/2YMEu6H
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▶️Try Our Micros (WNC):
Home Delivery Signup: https://bit.ly/35C8N3F
WVM: https://bit.ly/3qmYNnc
French Broad: https://bit.ly/2XElGGf
Blue Ridge Market: https://bit.ly/3bM7XFo
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▶️Supplies:
My Favorite Micro Seeds: https://bit.ly/3nOP9Zl (affiliate link)
My Favorite Garden Seeds: https://bit.ly/36GOFOw
Lights (Flourescent): https://amzn.to/2M7fW5p
Lights (LED): https://amzn.to/2KTThZu
Soil (LOTUS): https://bit.ly/2XBhk2y
Trays: https://bit.ly/37Lnras
Watering Wand: https://amzn.to/3nJsPQj
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▶️Favorite Micro Seeds:
Sunflower: https://bit.ly/2LoCJty
Wheatgrass: https://bit.ly/3qhyxdG
Radish: https://bit.ly/3oNWARa
Pea Shoot: https://bit.ly/2MZ3GnL
Broccoli: https://bit.ly/2N6e90T
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https://cultivated-change.com/coaching
▶️Schedule a Virtual Movement Session:
https://cultivatedchange.krew.live/profile
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▶️Thinking About Helping Others Through Coaching?
Primal Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3hk5gMO
Primal Curriculum Info: https://bit.ly/3x4qPr4
Primal Blue Print: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA
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▶️PRIMAL GOODIES (10% OFF!!)
USE CODE CULTIVATEDCHANGE FOR 10% AT CHECKOUT
Primal Kitchen (Sauces, Oils, Proteins): https://bit.ly/309IvpP
Primal Blueprint (Supplements, Guides): https://bit.ly/3ajTgrt
Sustainably Sources Omega 3s: https://bit.ly/3aBhkX3
Sunshine in a Bottle: https://bit.ly/3iFCrMb
▶️Primal Blue Print Keto Reset (No Coach)
Complete Guides and Kitchen Kit: https://bit.ly/3DqI4Wi
With Coach: https://cultivated-change.com/coaching ;)
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▶️Support Videos Like This:
Become a Patron: https://bit.ly/3yChiZo
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