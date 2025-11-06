BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Speaking with Ukrainian POWs & local civilians, reveals powerful stories - Chris Helali, DD Geopolitics
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
0
46 views • 3 days ago

NEW VIDEO!

WHAT I HEARD FROM UKRAINIAN POWs WILL SHOCK YOU

Chris Helali shares what he learned during four days in Kursk Oblast, just kilometers from the Ukrainian border. After speaking with Ukrainian POWs and local civilians, he reveals powerful stories of forced mobilization, corruption, and brutal conditions on the front. Civilians described atrocities, foreign fighters, and the destruction left behind. A raw and human account of what this war looks like up close.


📢 Check it out on YouTube (https://youtu.be/tAr7Lr4kIWA) — and if you find it worthwhile, hit like and share.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
