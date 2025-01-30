Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends | Ep 86: Bonnie D'Arcangelo

Hey everyone,





Today's episode of "Conversations with Dr. Cowan and Friends" is another in a series of interviews I am doing with young entrepreneurs who are making innovative healthcare products. In today's conversation, I talked with Bonnie from the Aetherbal company which is making a new line of ointments for various conditions. Even though all of their products are applied to the skin, the innovation is they are using a silica-based "plasma" gel as the carrier of their herbal extracts and essential oils. This allows a better, healthier penetration of the herbs into the body allowing them to address many underlying conditions. Have a listen and see what you think.





You can check out Aetherbal here: https://aetherbal.com/





Best,

Tom





