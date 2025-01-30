Conversations with Dr. Cowan & Friends | Ep 86: Bonnie D'Arcangelo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's episode of "Conversations with Dr. Cowan and Friends" is another in a series of interviews I am doing with young entrepreneurs who are making innovative healthcare products. In today's conversation, I talked with Bonnie from the Aetherbal company which is making a new line of ointments for various conditions. Even though all of their products are applied to the skin, the innovation is they are using a silica-based "plasma" gel as the carrier of their herbal extracts and essential oils. This allows a better, healthier penetration of the herbs into the body allowing them to address many underlying conditions. Have a listen and see what you think.
You can check out Aetherbal here: https://aetherbal.com/
