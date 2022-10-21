Suzanna Newell - Triathlete Debilitated By Covid 19 Shot

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Suzanna Newell is joining us. Suzanna is a wife and mother with many years experience working in corporate America. Suzannas career was cut short due to her reaction to the cv 19 shots. Suzanna is speaking out in hopes to bring awareness to injuries that are real and not rare. Please welcome Suzanna Newell to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.





