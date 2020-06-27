© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
False Climate Change & the 2030 Agenda
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • June 27, 2020
In light of the recent UN Climate Change Summit in New York, we revisit the 17 goals of the UN’s Agenda 2030.
This Agenda was created in 2015, and it outlines the left’s blueprint for total world governance. And what is the justification for this totalitarian takeover, which rails against the sovereignty of every nation? You guessed it … the world is “ending” because of man-made climate change.
Don’t believe this is a plan for world domination? Tune in, as we review Agenda 2030 step-by-step.
Interested in a Caribbean Ministry cruise with Zach Drew & Josh Peck?
-Join us for a 7 day Caribbean ministry cruise on Royal Caribbeans ship called ‘Harmony of the seas’ their biggest and newest ship as of last year!
-The Cruise is September 6th-13th 2020
-We will be talking about AI, New Age, and political topics as the election will be right around the corner!
***Sign up through http://heavenlycruises.com or call 209-588-9565 and ask for Pastor Sharon!***
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
This Agenda was created in 2015, and it outlines the left’s blueprint for total world governance. And what is the justification for this totalitarian takeover, which rails against the sovereignty of every nation? You guessed it … the world is “ending” because of man-made climate change.
Don’t believe this is a plan for world domination? Tune in, as we review Agenda 2030 step-by-step.
Interested in a Caribbean Ministry cruise with Zach Drew & Josh Peck?
-Join us for a 7 day Caribbean ministry cruise on Royal Caribbeans ship called ‘Harmony of the seas’ their biggest and newest ship as of last year!
-The Cruise is September 6th-13th 2020
-We will be talking about AI, New Age, and political topics as the election will be right around the corner!
***Sign up through http://heavenlycruises.com or call 209-588-9565 and ask for Pastor Sharon!***
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.