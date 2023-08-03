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Liz Crokin Reports On Child Sex Trafficking And The Abuse She Received When First Reporting On It
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325 views • August 03, 2023

Journalist Liz Crokin is the one person who broke the story on pizzagate and this video is a recap of her story on how that happened and how hollywood is deeply involved with child sex trafficking. Many people in powerful positions and in government positions are involved with pedophilia as this video describes. The pedophilia world has to be continually exposed and those that are involved have to be exposed for the evils they do to children. Pedophliacs are trying to get laws passed to allow sex with children and to change our culture to have child sex as an acceptable practice which must never be acceptable but must be banished from all society. Pedophilia is evil and extremely destructive to the young victims of pedophiliacs. Satanic rituals are also involved with the pedophilia world and young children and even infants are sacrificed to death by tortuous and horrific satanic rituals and practices. 

Keywords
childrenrapeslavesabusefbipedophiliatraffickingciamoneybordersellingjoe bidenmapchildsexslaverycpsdark webhumancartelspedopornominor attracted person
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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