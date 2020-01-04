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Augustus Sol Invictus A BLOOD-DRINKING PAGAN ARRESTED IN FLORIDA FOR Domestic Violence Charges
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28 views • January 04, 2020
Augustus Sol Invictus -- the guy who ran for U.S. Senate and once claimed he killed a goat and drank its blood -- has been arrested in Florida on a slew of charges including kidnapping.
Invictus was busted Monday for kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence and possession of a firearm used during a crime. The 36-year-old Orlando-based lawyer had been wanted in South Carolina on a fugitive warrant. Exact details of his alleged crimes are unknown.
According to the Miami Herald, Invictus was arrested at a mall in Melbourne, Florida. The media outlet reports he's being held without bond.
Invictus first made headlines in 2016 when he ran as a Libertarian candidate and challenged for Marco Rubio's Senate seat. During his failed campaign bid, Invictus claimed he slaughtered a goat and drank its blood as part of a pagan ritual.
The failed politician made headlines again in 2017 when he spoke at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Invictus has denied being a white nationalist.
Invictus was busted Monday for kidnapping, aggravated domestic violence and possession of a firearm used during a crime. The 36-year-old Orlando-based lawyer had been wanted in South Carolina on a fugitive warrant. Exact details of his alleged crimes are unknown.
According to the Miami Herald, Invictus was arrested at a mall in Melbourne, Florida. The media outlet reports he's being held without bond.
Invictus first made headlines in 2016 when he ran as a Libertarian candidate and challenged for Marco Rubio's Senate seat. During his failed campaign bid, Invictus claimed he slaughtered a goat and drank its blood as part of a pagan ritual.
The failed politician made headlines again in 2017 when he spoke at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Invictus has denied being a white nationalist.
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