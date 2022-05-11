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Trump Tweets Restore State of the Union Pre-2020? US Constitution Re-Instated
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260 views • May 11, 2022
Trump Back on Twitter Saves the Free World? 2/3 of the Swamp Arrested on way to Gitmo ... ? God Willing & Dream Come True if so ...
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick
If Something isn't done by May 22nd, 2022, will the US Constitution & Sovereignty be permanently suspended?
https://gab.com/SvenVonErick
If Something isn't done by May 22nd, 2022, will the US Constitution & Sovereignty be permanently suspended?
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