God's Definition of Sin: Running from Sin
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published Yesterday |

Most Christians didn’t have trouble with the first message but this one is a little harder to swallow because the Adamic sin was not about murder, violence, rape or theft but the simple act of eating the wrong fruit. The whole human race was condemned to the Lake of Fire because our ancestor’s ate a fruit God said they shouldn’t eat.

The sin in itself was not a violent act, but the action was rebellion against God, the same sin that Lucifer committed and God does not tolerate rebellion. So what if you’re disobedient and not even aware of it? Are you still held accountable? Pastor John brings out what Jesus spoke about sin and the solution.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2009/RLJ-1192.pdf

RLJ-1192 -- JUNE 28, 2009

God's Definition of Sin Part 2: Running from Sin

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
sinadamrebellionserpentlucifereve

