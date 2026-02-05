00:00 FPV drones of the Yug Group's Volunteer Corps destroyed two pickup trucks and a ground robotic system of the AFU in Kramatorsk-Druzhkovka direction.

00:06 FPV drones of the Zapad Group of Forces hit in the air a Leleka-100 and a Shark reconnaissance UAVs in Kupyansk direction.

00:13 Vostok Group's UAVs eliminated an enemy self-propelled artillery system and a towed howitzer in Zaporozhye region.

00:17 Tsentr Group's drones of a guards motorised rifle formation from Aleysk supported assault groups and delivered a combined strike at AFU positions in Krasnoarmeysk direction.

00:26 UAVs of paratroopers from Novorossiysk hit enemy motor vehicles, manpower, and cargo copters in Zaporozhye region.

00:34 Drone operators of the Sever Group of Forces destroyed two ATVs, one motor vehicle, manpower, one UAV command post, and two unmanned aerial vehicles of the enemy.

@Russian Defense Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of February 5, 2026

▪️ Yesterday was the first day of the new round of trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi between delegations from Russia, the USA, and Ukraine, and the meetings will continue today. No specific details have been disclosed to the public.

▪️ Elon Musk, amid a massive Starlink failure on the front, will confirm on X social media the need to register terminals through Ukrainian government agencies.

▪️ UAVs of the AFU were destroyed in the cities of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Bataysk, Novoshakhtinsk, and the Azov district. In Bataysk, a truck driver was injured and five cars in a parking lot of an agricultural enterprise and a warehouse building were damaged. In Novoshakhtinsk, a private house was damaged. Over Belgorod and its suburbs, missiles were shot down, and a man was injured. Numerous drones were shot down over the Zaporozhye region yesterday.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, as a result of a strike on the village of Demyanki, two civilian women were injured. Yesterday morning, the AFU used HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, jet-type UAVs, and Neptune missiles. Our air defense system was in operation, and a residential brick house was completely destroyed in the settlement of Glinishchevo. A woman was injured.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the Northern Group of Forces is conducting offensive actions in the Sumy, Krasnopol, and Glukhov districts. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sectors, there are mutual strikes.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, civilians were injured (a total of 13 people) in the settlements of Rakitnoe (a man with his children, 9 and 6 years old), Nikolskoe, Rovenek, and Glotovo (twice), and on the section of the Krasnaya Yaruga - Stepnoe highway, as a result of attacks by the enemy's small UAVs.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the Northern Group of Forces is conducting battles on previous sectors. The enemy is forced to transfer units from one sector of the front in the Sumy region to another.

▪️ On the south of the Kupyansk front, we are informed from the localities that some commanders are setting the main task for the advanced infantry groups to film the "flag planting" at any cost. Apparently, they are afraid of the consequences for themselves of the previous "beautiful reports".

▪️ There are fierce battles in Grishino and north of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)

▪️ The Eastern Group of Forces reported on success in the settlement of Staroukrainka in the Zaporozhye region.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to send small groups to Primorskoe, for which there are protracted battles. North of Malokaterinovka, the enemy has set up defensive lines.

The summary was compiled by:

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)