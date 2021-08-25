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Fmr. Pfizer Employee: FDA Approval of Pfizer Shot is “Game Over. We Win!”
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2252 views • August 25, 2021
Karen Kingston is a former Pfizer employee, a pharmaceutical marketing expert and biotech analyst. She says Pfizer now has two weeks to publish the ingredients of their deadly inoculation, then it will be “game over” and the Pfizer COVID shots will have to be taken off the market.
Pray to GOD she is correct!
Stew Peters: www.StewPeters.tv
Full Segment: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/former-pfizer-employee-checkmate-game-over-we-win/
View the slides provided by Karen Kingston here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021.08.25-07.20-redvoicemedia-61269807e3015.pptx
Pray to GOD she is correct!
Stew Peters: www.StewPeters.tv
Full Segment: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/former-pfizer-employee-checkmate-game-over-we-win/
View the slides provided by Karen Kingston here: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021.08.25-07.20-redvoicemedia-61269807e3015.pptx
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