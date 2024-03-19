Η ΛΑ.ΚΙ.Π. Θεσσαλονίκης στην Δάφνη Σερρών

Την Κυριακή 3 Μαρτίου 2024 αντιπροσωπεία μελών της Λαϊκής Κινήσεως Πολιτών Θεσσαλονίκης παρεβρέθηκε στην Δάφνη Σερρών για το ετήσιο μνημόσυνο των Ελλήνων σφαγιασθέντων από τους κομμουνιστοσυμμορίτες στην περιοχή των Σερρών, το οποίο οργανώθηκε από τον φορέα «συγγενείς θυμάτων συμμοριτοπολέμου 1943-1945».
