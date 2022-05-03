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Senior Trump Appointee BUSTED Setting Up SEX with 16 year old Girl // Predator DC
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161 views • May 03, 2022
Senior Trump Appointee (Robert Benedict Bowes) BUSTED Setting Up SEX with 16 year old Girl
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Robert Benedict Bowes of Arlington, Virginia, age 60, is a former fund manager who served as a field director for the Trump Campaign in 2016. Following the 2016 Campaign, Bowes was appointed as a senior official at HUD. On January 3, Bowes was nominated as a Commissioner of the CFTC—one of the nation’s top financial regulators. Bowes engaged in a series of extremely sexually explicit text messages with PredatorDC’s decoy, who he believed to be an underaged teen. Even after acknowledging that he was breaking the law, Bowes undertook several FaceTime calls with the decoy where he attempted to entice the decoy to cross state lines and join him in Arlington, Virginia for sex.
See the press release with more details about Robert Bowes here: https://jacobawohl.substack.com/p/premiering-now-groundbreaking-series?s=r
Join our website to support our mission: https://PredatorDC.com
VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED
Robert Benedict Bowes of Arlington, Virginia, age 60, is a former fund manager who served as a field director for the Trump Campaign in 2016. Following the 2016 Campaign, Bowes was appointed as a senior official at HUD. On January 3, Bowes was nominated as a Commissioner of the CFTC—one of the nation’s top financial regulators. Bowes engaged in a series of extremely sexually explicit text messages with PredatorDC’s decoy, who he believed to be an underaged teen. Even after acknowledging that he was breaking the law, Bowes undertook several FaceTime calls with the decoy where he attempted to entice the decoy to cross state lines and join him in Arlington, Virginia for sex.
See the press release with more details about Robert Bowes here: https://jacobawohl.substack.com/p/premiering-now-groundbreaking-series?s=r
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