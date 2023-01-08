Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
MP calls for the immediate halt of Covid injections and an inquiry into Big Pharma.
298 views
channel image
Dune Drifter
Published a day ago |

MP calls for the immediate halt of Covid injections and an inquiry into Big Pharma.

https://rumble.com/v24gj4u-mp-calls-for-the-immediate-halt-of-covid-injections-and-an-inquiry-into-big.html


MP Andrew Bridgen's full speech in the house of commons in defence of the jab injured, calling for the immediate halt of jabs.


https://rumble.com/v2358ha-december-30-2022.html


https://expose-news.com/2022/12/14/mp-calls-for-halt-of-covid-injections/


https://www.andrewbridgen.com


Full Transcript Here:-

https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2022-12-13/debates/EAB2E8A2-A721-47DD-A79C-4EFD10F10C2D/VaccinesPotentialHarms


=================================


Originally, I starting uploading EDM music videos on youtube then things got serious.  In these times I consider it a duty to humanity to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered about Health, Big Pharma and their Jabs, 5G ROLL OUT, To Debunk Climate Change and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on supported by governments around the world.  The Deliberate Spraying 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath best explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org.  See Documentary "The Dimming".


https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html


Oh, and any other things that might try to take away our liberty and human rights given to us by god.


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Halt the Jabs, MP Andrew Bridgen, Houses of parliament

Keywords
houses of parliamentmp andrew bridgenhalt the jabs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket