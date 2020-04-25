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ΜΑΣ ΕΙΧΑΝ ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΕΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΙΟ, ΔΕ ΝΟΜΙΖΕΙΣ;
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84 views • April 25, 2020
Έχουμε ξανααναφέρει ότι οι εξουσιαστές μας γνωρίζουν πως για να συντηρηθεί μια κατάσταση που θέλουν να φέρουν πρέπει να μας έχουν ενημερώσει (έστω στο υποσυνείδητο) κι εμείς να έχουμε συναινέσει ή έστω να μην έχουμε αντισταθεί. Επίσης αγαπούν πολύ τα σύμβολα.
Εδώ έχουμε μια τελετή που τελετή όντως ήταν αλλά όχι του είδους που μας λέγανε, απ'ό,τι φαίνεται.
Μοιράσουν το με όσους μπορείς.
Το βιντεο είναι από στιγμιότυπα αυτού https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgYnoXH0laI και Ελληνικούς υπότιτλους δικούς μου
Εδώ έχουμε μια τελετή που τελετή όντως ήταν αλλά όχι του είδους που μας λέγανε, απ'ό,τι φαίνεται.
Μοιράσουν το με όσους μπορείς.
Το βιντεο είναι από στιγμιότυπα αυτού https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CgYnoXH0laI και Ελληνικούς υπότιτλους δικούς μου
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