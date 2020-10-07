The New World Order is a thing. A definite concept that has different meanings for different people.For globalists and world leaders the New World Order means the promise of centralised power and a single point of control of all the world’s resources. Finally extricating themselves from any semblance of democratic oversight, freeing them to do whatever they like with no risk and no possibility of anyone ever interfering in their plans again.For the people who understand the long, well documented history of the New World Order, from the will of Cecil Rhodes, through the transatlantic partnership of deep state think tanks and policy advisors, to the establishment of federalist super states and global decision making bodies, the New World Order appears to be the very worst from of government lead by the very worst individuals.For everyone else the New World Order is an antisemitic conspiracy theory which insists that there is a Jewish plot to enslave humanity. They have been firmly given this delusional idea by the world’s controlled mainstream media and compliant scholars, in order to make sure that they never actually look at the evidence which clearly demonstrates what the New World Order really is.This tongue in cheek video explores how that mythology has been created as a deception to hide reality.Read the full associated post: