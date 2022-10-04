HFI Interview with "The Black Conservative Preacher" Quincy Franklin

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HFI interview with Quincy Franklin The Black Conservative Preacher @thebcpreacher, on YouTube and all other platforms. In this interview Rachelle interviews Quincy chat about his activism in Portland, OR Franklin has been a street preacher in Portland since 2013 and has endured many attacks for his evangelism.