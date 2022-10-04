HFI Interview with "The Black Conservative Preacher" Quincy Franklin

HFI interview with Quincy Franklin The Black Conservative Preacher @thebcpreacher, on YouTube and all other platforms. In this interview Rachelle interviews Quincy chat about his activism in Portland, OR Franklin has been a street preacher in Portland since 2013 and has endured many attacks for his evangelism.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.