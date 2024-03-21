JARED KUSHNER - Former Trump Official & Jewish Son-n-Law - Calls Gaza’s Waterfront Property ‘very valuable’ - Move the People into the Desert - CLEAN Up the Strip

Original title from AJ. - Former Trump official calls Gaza’s waterfront property ‘very valuable’ | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Jared Kushner, former senior foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump, has said waterfront property in Gaza could be “very valuable” and that Israel should move Palestinians out of Gaza to enable an attack on Rafah. Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s former White House adviser and his son-in-law, praised the “very valuable” potential of Gaza’s “waterfront property,” suggesting that Israel should remove civilians while it “cleans up” the area.

Cynthia... I'm sure Israel has had the same ideas for many years, and salivating while rocking back and forth, jumping up and down, singing songs about killing Gazan's, for this chance to take that waterfront property and the rest of Palestine too.

adding from AP, some quotes...

“Gaza’s waterfront property, it could be very valuable, if people would focus on building up livelihoods,” Kushner said in an interview, Feb 15th, posted earlier this month on the YouTube channel of the Middle East Initiative, a program of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Govt.

“If you think about all the money that’s gone into this tunnel network and into all the munitions, if that would have gone into education or innovation, what could have been done?”

“It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but I think from Israel’s perspective, I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up,” Kushner added. “But I don’t think that Israel has stated that they don’t want the people to move back there afterwards.”