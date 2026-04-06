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What I Planted This Year and WHY, in This Toxic World!
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
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Don’t miss the links below, and remember- you don’t have to own land to grow food!


Please head to our website and subscribe to us everywhere. You never know these days. :)


Be sure to sign up for our free newsletter!

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Our Cheap Yet Fantastic Tiller: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/this-cheap-tiller-is-a-workhorse-i-can%E2%80%99t-believe-it%E2%80%99s-electric


How I Ferment (Easy, Free Probiotics!) https://non-toxic-home.org/f/diy-probiotics-easy-fermenting-tutorial-for-beginners


The Ultimate Winter Sowing Guide: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/winter-sowing-guide-2020


Easy, Substitution-Friendly Pesto Recipe: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-pesto-recipe-ever-substitution-friendly


The Best Homesteading Books and Websites: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-homesteading-books-and-websites


The Best Foraging Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books


The Current State of Nature Here + Tomato Starting Awesomeness: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/the-current-state-of-nature-here


Natural EpiPen Alternatives: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/natural-epipen-alternatives

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Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


How You Can Support Our Work (THANK YOU!): https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us

Local Services- Hi, fellow Hoosiers!: https://non-toxic-home.org/local-services

Consultations: https://non-toxic-home.org/consultations

Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.

Fair Use Disclaimer:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

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chemicalschemtrailsgardeninghomesteadingplantsgardennwobrave new world
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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