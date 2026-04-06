What I Planted This Year and WHY, in This Toxic World!

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Our Cheap Yet Fantastic Tiller: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/this-cheap-tiller-is-a-workhorse-i-can%E2%80%99t-believe-it%E2%80%99s-electric
How I Ferment (Easy, Free Probiotics!) https://non-toxic-home.org/f/diy-probiotics-easy-fermenting-tutorial-for-beginners
The Ultimate Winter Sowing Guide: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/winter-sowing-guide-2020
Easy, Substitution-Friendly Pesto Recipe: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-pesto-recipe-ever-substitution-friendly
The Best Homesteading Books and Websites: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-homesteading-books-and-websites
The Best Foraging Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books
The Current State of Nature Here + Tomato Starting Awesomeness: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/the-current-state-of-nature-here
Natural EpiPen Alternatives: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/natural-epipen-alternatives
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Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1
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