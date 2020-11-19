© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID IS THE BIGGEST HOAX EVER PERPETRATED ON AN UNSUSPECTING PUBLIC - DR. ROGER HODKINSON (VIDEO)
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
189 views • November 19, 2020
DR. ROGER HODKINSON, Chairman of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa, CEO of a large private medical laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta and Chairman of a Medical Biotechnology company SELLING THE COVID-19 TEST:
"There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. This is the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspected public. There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus. This is nothing more than a bad flu season. It's politics playing medicine and that's a very dangerous game.
There is no action needed....Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence whatsoever they are even effective. It is utterly ridiculous seeing these unfortunate, uneducated people walking around like lemmings obeying without any evidence. Social distancing is also useless.....
Positive testing results do NOT indicate clinical infection. It is simply driving public hysteria and ALL testing should STOP immediately....using the province's own statistics the risk of death under 65 is 1 in 300,000. The scale of the response is utterly ridiculous...all kinds of business closures, suicides .... you're being led down the garden path."
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
20 YEAR OSHA APPROVED PPE EXPERT DESTROYS THE FACE MASK NARRATIVE - TAMMY CLARK (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TpeUkcDeEGon/
TESTING OXYGEN LEVELS UNDER A MASK WITH AN OSHA AIR QUALITY MONITOR - BRIAN STAVELY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BRzya7upY5ov/
WHY FACE MASKS DON'T WORK, ACCORDING TO SCIENCE - BEN SWANN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xv35PMDHqDu5/
DON'T WEAR A MASK, THEY DON'T PROTECT AGAINST VIRUSES - DR. ANTHONY FAUCI (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VI3kgTfykahe/
WHY MASKS DON'T WORK - DR. COLIN M. BARRON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x0tHg9edyYud/
MASK WHISTLEBLOWERS TELL ALL - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtJaecripHdA/
MASKS DON'T WORK - DR. TED NOEL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/46HeOBCbBczY/
WHY MASKS DO MORE HARM THAN GOOD - DR. MICHAEL GAETA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vYkfKETdnYye/
THE CV19 MASK RITUAL: A MASS MIND CONTROL OPERATION EXAMINED - MIKE SEYMOUR (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gkAqiy5mxg3I/
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: I CHOOSE NOT TO WEAR A MASK - IAMA PRICE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZtGGMnWk2fvI/
I LOVE MY MASK! (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7EPbn5j7JxOU/
MASK PEOPLE ARE SHEEPLE - MEDIA BEAR (MUSIC VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KJJQ6u21krzM/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
"There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. This is the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspected public. There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus. This is nothing more than a bad flu season. It's politics playing medicine and that's a very dangerous game.
There is no action needed....Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence whatsoever they are even effective. It is utterly ridiculous seeing these unfortunate, uneducated people walking around like lemmings obeying without any evidence. Social distancing is also useless.....
Positive testing results do NOT indicate clinical infection. It is simply driving public hysteria and ALL testing should STOP immediately....using the province's own statistics the risk of death under 65 is 1 in 300,000. The scale of the response is utterly ridiculous...all kinds of business closures, suicides .... you're being led down the garden path."
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
20 YEAR OSHA APPROVED PPE EXPERT DESTROYS THE FACE MASK NARRATIVE - TAMMY CLARK (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TpeUkcDeEGon/
TESTING OXYGEN LEVELS UNDER A MASK WITH AN OSHA AIR QUALITY MONITOR - BRIAN STAVELY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BRzya7upY5ov/
WHY FACE MASKS DON'T WORK, ACCORDING TO SCIENCE - BEN SWANN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xv35PMDHqDu5/
DON'T WEAR A MASK, THEY DON'T PROTECT AGAINST VIRUSES - DR. ANTHONY FAUCI (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VI3kgTfykahe/
WHY MASKS DON'T WORK - DR. COLIN M. BARRON (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x0tHg9edyYud/
MASK WHISTLEBLOWERS TELL ALL - DEL BIGTREE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtJaecripHdA/
MASKS DON'T WORK - DR. TED NOEL (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/46HeOBCbBczY/
WHY MASKS DO MORE HARM THAN GOOD - DR. MICHAEL GAETA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vYkfKETdnYye/
THE CV19 MASK RITUAL: A MASS MIND CONTROL OPERATION EXAMINED - MIKE SEYMOUR (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gkAqiy5mxg3I/
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: I CHOOSE NOT TO WEAR A MASK - IAMA PRICE (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZtGGMnWk2fvI/
I LOVE MY MASK! (COMEDY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7EPbn5j7JxOU/
MASK PEOPLE ARE SHEEPLE - MEDIA BEAR (MUSIC VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KJJQ6u21krzM/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.