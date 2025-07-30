© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first tsunami waves have reached Severo-Kurilsk, Russian Kuril Islands near Kamchatka, flooding a local fish processing plant.
Tsunami waves are now impacting parts of Russia’s Pacific coastline. Authorities continue to monitor water levels and urge coastal residents to move to higher ground.